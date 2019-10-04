Local sheriff’s office seeking votes for which K-9 deserves ‘Hot Dog’ nomination

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local sheriff’s department is getting people in the spirit of election season in a creative way.
The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public to vote on which of their K-9’s deserves the title of “Hot Dog.”
There are eight contestants in total from the department.
To vote, head to the Saratoga County Facebook Page and “like” the dog’s photo.
Voting will be open until Election Day on November 5.
The K-9 with the most votes will earn the coveted title of “Hot Dog.”