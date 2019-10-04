Local sheriff’s office seeking votes for which K-9 deserves ‘Hot Dog’ nomination

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local sheriff’s department is getting people in the spirit of election season in a creative way.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public to vote on which of their K-9’s deserves the title of “Hot Dog.”

There are eight contestants in total from the department.

To vote, head to the Saratoga County Facebook Page and “like” the dog’s photo.

Buddy [Vote]

Jagger [Vote]

Bowe [Vote]

Resi [Vote]

Neeka [Vote]

Flash [Vote]

Karma [Vote]

Lee [Vote]

Voting will be open until Election Day on November 5.

The K-9 with the most votes will earn the coveted title of “Hot Dog.”