Local sheriff’s office seeking votes for which K-9 deserves ‘Hot Dog’ nomination

by: Web Staff

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local sheriff’s department is getting people in the spirit of election season in a creative way.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public to vote on which of their K-9’s deserves the title of “Hot Dog.”

There are eight contestants in total from the department.

To vote, head to the Saratoga County Facebook Page and “like” the dog’s photo.

Buddy [Vote]
Jagger [Vote]
Bowe [Vote]
Resi [Vote]
Neeka [Vote]
Flash [Vote]
Karma [Vote]
Lee [Vote]

Voting will be open until Election Day on November 5.

The K-9 with the most votes will earn the coveted title of “Hot Dog.”

