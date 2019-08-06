Local sheriff’s department warns of scam caller impersonating deputy

BENNINGTON COUNTY, Vt (NEWS10) — The Bennington County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scammer calling around pretending to be a member of the sheriff’s department and attempting to cheat people out of their money.
The Sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post Tuesday that a resident had made them aware of a male caller with a “southern drawl accent” claiming to be a Detective Brian Hall of the Bennington County Sheriff’s Department. The department says not only do they not employ anyone by that name, they do not have any employees with a pronounced “southern drawl.”
The scammer’s number appeared to originate from the sheriff’s department. He told the resident that she had active warrants and needed to come and pay them.
The Sheriff’s office stressed that they would never call to demand payment in such a manner.
Do Not give out any personal or confidential information over the phone to anyone, especially to ones that you do not know. This includes your Social Security Number, Date of Birth, Address, Bank Account numbers, Passwords. Do not go to a store and get a bank card to mail to an unknown person to get a family member out of jail, Do not send a check to an unknown person because they told you you won some insane large amount of money and your check will help get you the large sum of money, Do Not Transfer any of your money to an unknown person