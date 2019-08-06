Local sheriff’s department warns of scam caller impersonating deputy

BENNINGTON COUNTY, Vt (NEWS10) — The Bennington County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scammer calling around pretending to be a member of the sheriff’s department and attempting to cheat people out of their money.

The Sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post Tuesday that a resident had made them aware of a male caller with a “southern drawl accent” claiming to be a Detective Brian Hall of the Bennington County Sheriff’s Department. The department says not only do they not employ anyone by that name, they do not have any employees with a pronounced “southern drawl.”

The scammer’s number appeared to originate from the sheriff’s department. He told the resident that she had active warrants and needed to come and pay them.

The Sheriff’s office stressed that they would never call to demand payment in such a manner.