Local seniors react to season ending

One by one, high school spring athletes learned that their season was cancelled.



Bethlehem baseball senior Chris Taranto said, “Definitely one of the toughest pills I’ve had to swallow in a very long time.”



Ballston Spa softball standout, Lauren Kersch added, “My friend called me and said they just cancelled everything and I said ‘no way’, I just broke down, I was literally crying.”



Like Kersch, many seniors said they had the same reaction. “It was just really sad,” Johnstown lacrosse senior Abbey Hollister said, “We’ve been waiting for this for a really long time and it really sucks.”



They said they’ve worked hard for years for that moment to step out on that field one more time, as seniors, but moving on without that chance is tough.”



Johnstown lacrosse senior Ally Queeney added, “I remember when we were freshman, we were chanting five, two-nine, two-zero, which means May 29th 2020 which would’ve been the championship so you know we’ve been looking forward to that date our whole lives.”



Billy Beach is a senior at Shenendehowa High. He was able to play out his final season on the football field but was looking forward to closing out his final year with his lacrosse teammates before heading to college.



He said, “It’s heartbreaking because just not being able to be with your teammates and coaches and try to chase a championship that you’ve worked for, it’s extremely unfortunate and there’s nothing we can do about it.”



Kersch added, “None of us would’ve expected it would’ve happened to us.” Although the news did not look promising, Kersch said she expected to at least be able to play five games.



The season may be over before it even started but the can provide some guidance to the Juniors and Sophomores who do get the chance to play another high school game.



Taranto finished by saying, “Don’t take anything for granted because you never know when your last game is going to be.”