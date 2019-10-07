Local seniors perform flash mob for shoppers

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Shoppers at Colonie Center getting a big surprise when senior residents from Shaker Pointe performed a flash mob.

The performance took residents two months to prepare for and while many residents said the attention was a little nerve-wrecking, they were happy to show people that you can be active at any age.

After the performance, Shaker Pointe announcing they won the Holleran Award for Choice Community for Resident Engagement.

“We couldn’t be more honored by the recognition awarded to us by our residents,” said Sisters Kay Ryan and Lauren VanDermark, CSJ, the Executive Team at Shaker Pointe. “We are delighted with how many residents do participate in the many offerings we provide, including the fitness programming. We thank our residents for their responses to the survey, and the confidence they have in the Sponsor, the Board, and staff to provide for their well-being.”