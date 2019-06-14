Local seniors meet and share stories with senior refugees

To mark World Refugee Day (June 20), seniors at Shaker Pointe held a round table discussion with senior refugees and interpreters to learn more about their backgrounds.

Refugees from Burma, Afghanistan and Iraq visited the senior living community to share their stories with residents.

The conversation revolved around the political, religious, and financial catalysts that caused the refugees to uproot their families to the United States.

Jake Slutsky, from the US Committee for Refugees and Immigrants, moderated the discussion.