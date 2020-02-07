Local schools participating in American Heart Month with ‘Kids Heart Challenge’

SOUTH COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Students, faculty, and staff at Forest Park and Saddlewood Elementary schools kicked off the 2020 “Kids Heart Challenge” for the American Heart Association on Friday.

“The Kids Heart Challenge prepares students for success through a focus on physical and emotional well-being, “ said Coach Meacham, Forest Park Elementary. “We are thrilled to once again be participating in this amazing program where we can promote physical activity, encourage healthy eating habits among our students, and support a vital organization in our community.”

Forest Park: Coach Meacham shares the stage with Forest Park’s mascot Freddie the Falcon during the ‘Kids Heart Challenge’ kick-off on Friday, Jan. 31 at Forest Park Elementary.





“February is American Heart Month and the ‘Kids Heart Challenge’ provides a fun and engaging way to learn about being heart healthy and at the same time make an impact“ said Jill Penn, Forest Park Principal. “Our school community has continuously supported this event and I am excited to see our students, staff and families come together again for this important cause.”

The challenge continues all throughout February. Those interested in helping to support can get involved by visiting the organization’s website here and search for any of the South Colonie Central District schools participating: