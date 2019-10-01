Local schools, libraries receive book donations from the Library of Congress

(NEWS10)– A local congressman is working with the Library of Congress to help build the book collections of local libraries and schools.

This week Congressman Paul Tonko is visiting the Voorheesville Public Library, the Troy City School District, and Skano Elementary in Clifton Park, donating books through the Library of Congress Surplus Book Program. Through this year-round program, the library is able to donate a variety of their unwanted books to eligible organizations. Donations may include children’s books, textbooks, non-fiction titles, and even test-prep books.

Congressman Tonko has been delivering donated books through this program since September of 2017. He has visited 47 locations and has delivered an estimated $32,574 in book donations since then.

Want to request a book donation for your local nonprofit or organization? Click here to fill out the form on Congressman Tonko’s webpage.