Local school takes lead on getting students vaccinated

NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – While some parents wrestle with the idea of COVID-19 shots for their younger children, a small local school is seeing great success.

It was a day of high fives and milestones for the students of Robert C. Parker School in North Greenbush on Tuesday.

They are one of the first schools in the Capital Region to offer a vaccine clinic for kids 5-11.

Students say getting vaccinated means one step closer to life as they knew it before the pandemic.

“My mom told me I had too, and I thought it was the right decision,” said Asa Augustine.

“I took a couple deep breaths and it only hurt a little bit,” said Scarlett Crouse.

“When I got it, I knew my friends were beside me,” said Caona Vaccaro-Asili.

Around 60 out of 70 parents signed their kids up to get the shot. Young’s Pharmacy in Averill Park partnered with the school to hold the clinic.

Parent Taina Asili says it was a relief knowing her daughter was vaccinated in the comfort of her own school.

“She was able to go into the space with her friends. There was not a single tear, or a single complaint,” said Asili.

Students say getting the shot meant a lot of different things to them.

“I really want to protect my family, and my little sister who can’t get vaccinated,” said Hazel Kereszi-Lyn.

“I feel like if kids can get vaccinated then that’s a step closer to not wearing masks,” said Crouse.

I just want to protect everyone, and I want to go places again,” said Debbie Kumar.

With the kids just weeks away from being fully vaccinated, parents say they are looking forward to living life to the fullest again.