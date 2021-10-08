Local school nurse will run the Boston Marathon

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10)– A local school nurse and health teacher will be participating in the Boston Marathon.

Robin Mitchell is the Director of Health and Wellness at Doane Stewart, but when she’s not working at the school, she’s out running.

“I’ve been running since I’ve been 7 or 8, so this is such a passion of mine,” said Mitchell.

A passion that has led her to eighteen marathons– 3 of them being the famous Boston Marathon. On Monday, she’ll be running in her 4th.

“It’s finally gonna happen. It was canceled last year,” explained Mitchell. “Typically it’s in April, now they moved it to October 11th, so I’m thrilled!”

Mitchell has been training for months. She isn’t running just for herself, but for her friend who has ALS in an effort to help raise awareness about the disease.

“She continues to inspire me, and her courage and her strength,” Mitchell told News 10. “She’s still fighting and from what I understand, she is going to meet me on Heartbreak Hill. So I get to see her again.”

Mitchell herself has inspired so many, especially the students and faculty at Doane Stewart.

“She has brought this sense of health and wellness to our community from a nutrition standpoint, from a curricular standpoint, but the key is she models that behavior,” said Cecil Stodghill, Head of School

Mitchell heads to Boston on Saturday.