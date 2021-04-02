Janitor accused of stealing from local school

COEYMANS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany County Sheriff’s Department said Friday that they arrested Christopher Lewis, 53, of Coeymans for allegedly stealing $2,500 worth of merchandise. Lewis worked for Berne-Knox-Westerlo School District as a janitor.
Deputies say that Lewis would periodically steal items from schools in the district and bring them home.
Among items stolen were a television, four Dewalt drills, a Dewalt saw, three laptops, a heater, several soap dispensers, a paper towel dispenser, a vacuum, two lamps, a battery pack, a stereo system, and a picture frame of Marilyn Monroe.
Charges:
- Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree (Felony) charged in Berne
- Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree (felony) charged in Coeymans
Lewis was released on appearance tickets to appear at Berne Town Court and Coeymans Town Court at a later date.