Janitor accused of stealing from local school

Christopher Lewis, 53, is accused of stealing multiple items from the Berne-Knox-Westerlo school District while employed as a janitor. (Albany County Sheriff’s Office)

COEYMANS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany County Sheriff’s Department said Friday that they arrested Christopher Lewis, 53, of Coeymans for allegedly stealing $2,500 worth of merchandise. Lewis worked for Berne-Knox-Westerlo School District as a janitor.

Deputies say that Lewis would periodically steal items from schools in the district and bring them home.

Among items stolen were a television, four Dewalt drills, a Dewalt saw, three laptops, a heater, several soap dispensers, a paper towel dispenser, a vacuum, two lamps, a battery pack, a stereo system, and a picture frame of Marilyn Monroe.

Charges:

Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree (Felony) charged in Berne

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree (felony) charged in Coeymans

Lewis was released on appearance tickets to appear at Berne Town Court and Coeymans Town Court at a later date.