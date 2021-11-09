Local school holds their annual Veterans Day Assembly

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday, one local school honored 12 local veterans and families of those currently serving in the armed forces. Brown School in Schenectady held their annual Veterans Day Assembly.

Many students at Brown School wore patriotic colors and sang songs. They sang the National Anthem and other service songs of the military branches. Each branch of the military was honored. The students played their instruments, wrote poems and drew paintings that read ‘Veterans are Heroes!’ “This is our first live performance in house with guests since COVID began a year and a half ago. We’re thrilled to have some veterans join us live, a small group from our Brown School community of active-duty service members and veterans from these students’ families and we will be preforming each military branch of service song and that’s a big component of our show,” said Hannah Dick, Brown School Music Educator.

The 7th graders at Brown School in #Schenectady are rehearsing for their annual Veterans Day Assembly! The students will be honoring 12 local vets and their families. 🇺🇸 @WTEN pic.twitter.com/NRrUoIMMGT — Jenn Seelig (@jennseeligtv) November 9, 2021

Local veteran John McKenna and Karen Curtis with Blue Star Mothers said a few inspirational words during the ceremony. McKenna lost his son, Captain John McKenna IV, when he was killed in the line of duty. On Tuesday, McKenna tells the children it’s important to honor, but to also reflect. “It’s really important [to show respect] because some people can go out and somehow, they could possibly never come back and it’s really important to memorialize them because it’s just the polite thing to do,” said Brown School 8th grader _____.

Students participated in a special flag folding ceremony and an emotional slide show. “[Veterans] put the time and effort to put the training in and now they got out of it and now we have to put the time and effort in to giving them the thanks that they deserve,” said Brown School 8th grader _____.

Brown School Music Educator Hannah Dick has worked tirelessly with the students to organize the event. The staff and students did a great job! “This ceremony helps us recognize and celebrate the wonderful aspects of our nation and appreciate the people who contribute to it through military service. I am excited that our Brown School Veterans Day Assembly will both appropriately honor our service members and educate our students on important subjects such as the role of the military, the sacrifices of service members, and the significance of the flag. And this year is particularly exciting as our students return to the stage for their first formal in-person performance in 18 months,” she said.

Veterans Day is an annual U.S. holiday honoring military veterans. A federal holiday, it is observed on November 11th. It is also celebrated as Armistice Day or Remembrance Day in other parts of the world.