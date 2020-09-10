Local school districts reopening today

VOORHEESVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10)– School districts across the Capital Region are reopening this week. Here’s a list of the districts reopening Thursday and what school leaders are looking forward to this year.

Voorheesville School District

Kindergarten through grade 5 and all sixth graders will be on campus.

Every day, students will have to complete a COVID-19 screening through a mobile app. Elementary students will have to get this done by 8 a.m., and grades 6-12 will have to get screened by 7 a.m.

Superintendent Frank Macri says he understands this has been a confusing and difficult time for students, and the counseling department has made a list of resources available to equip parents with tools to respond to their children’s needs.

“Everybody’s kind of isolated and there’s different issues and anxieties going on that we don’t even know about, ourselves as adults, we have different issues going on. Everybody’s face with a different fear. And I think we need to talk about it openly and we need to make sure it’s brought to light and that we are here to support everyone.” Voorheesville School District Superintendent

The superintendent says around 20 percent of the district’s student population has opted for fully virtual learning.

Mohonasen School District

Mohonasen is using a hybrid learning model. Kindergarten through 5th-grade will attend in-person daily. Students in grades 6-12 will attend using a combination of in-person and virtual education. Additionally, 27 percent of students K-12 are opting for fully remote instruction.

“We are thrilled to begin the school year despite the challenges associated with COVID-19 precautions. We miss our students and we know they need us. We look forward to continuing to serve and educate our students and welcome all students to the 20-21 school year, a year like none other!” Shannon Shine, Mohonasen School District Superintendent

Greater Amsterdam School District

Students in all grades will have an in-person and remote learning education model. Parents and caregivers had the option for students to learn entirely remotely.

“Wishing all of our students, staff and families in the Greater Amsterdam School District a safe, healthy and productive 2020-21 school year. We are all in this together!” John Noetzel, Communications Specialist for the Greater Amsterdam School District

Edinburg Common School District

Edinburg Common School District is adopting a hybrid learning model. All students will have a blended in-person and remote learning education model.

“The Edinburg Common School District is thrilled to be opening our doors today to welcome back our students, teachers, and staff. With times of uncertainty before us, the Edinburg Common School District has taken proper measures to ensure the safety for our school community. We are fortunate enough to have small classes sizes that allow in person learning on a regular schedule while following guidance from federal, state, and local agencies. Our families and students have been anxiously waiting for this moment since the spring of 2020 and we couldn’t be more excited!” Michelle Ellis, Edinburgh Common School District Superintendent

Canajoharie Central School District

Students in grades K-6 will attend in-person daily. Students in grades 7-12 will have an in-person and remote learning education model.

“We are thrilled and excited to have our students back in school. We have missed them over the past 6 months and cannot wait to see them and move forward with their educational journey” Dr. Nick Fitzgerald, Canajoharie Central School District Superintendent

Gloversville School District

All students will have a blended in-person and remote learning education model.

“The Gloversville Enlarged School District is pleased to see the majority of our students returning to school in a hybrid learning model this week, and look forward to the day when we are able to welcome all of our students back on campus full time.” David Halloran, Gloversville School District Superintendent

Waterford-Halfmoon UFSD

Students in grades K-6 will attend in-person daily. Students in grades 7-12 will attend using a combination of in-person and virtual education.

“We are excited to begin the school year by welcoming back our in-person and virtual learners to the 2020-2021 school year here at Waterford-Halfmoon Union Free School District!” Patrick Pomerville, Waterford-Halfmoon UFSD Superintendent

LATEST STORIES