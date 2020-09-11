Local school districts reopening today

BRUNSWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — School districts across the Capital Region are reopening this week. Here’s a list of some of the districts reopening Friday and what school leaders are looking forward to this year.

Brunswick CSD

Students in grades 1-6 will attend in-person daily. Students in grades 7-12 will have an in-person and remote learning education model.

“I am beyond excited to open our doors, both literally and virtually, to our students tomorrow. Schools will look different because we are keeping our school community safe. I’m confident that in addition to the safety measures you will see smiling eyes, hear the excitement in voices, and sense the joy of learning.” Dr. Angelina Maloney, Superintendent Brunswick CSD

Berne-Knox-Westerlo Central School District

Pre-K through 6th grade will attend daily 8:15 a.m.-1:15 p.m. Secondary grades 7-12 will be using both in-person and virtual instruction.

“We are excited to welcome our students back to school. Together, our school and community has worked hard to make this day happen, and we are committed to supporting students and staff as we navigate the new normal, while continuing our charted course.” Dr. Timothy Mundell, Superintendent of Schools , Berne-Knox-Westerlo Central School District

Greenville Central School District

Students in kindergarten through 5th grade will attend daily in-person. Students in grades 6-12 will have an in-person and remote learning education model.

LATEST STORIES