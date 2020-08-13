Local school districts push back initial start of school year to allow for more prep time

Fairfax County Public School buses are lined up at a maintenance facility in Lorton, Va., Friday, July 24, 2020. The nation’s 10th largest school district plans an all-virtual start to the fall semester amid the Covid-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

CAPITAL REGION (NEWS10) — Several local school districts are delaying the start of their 2020-2021 school year in order to allow more time for training and preparation. East Greenbush Central School District (EGCSD) held a public meeting Wednesday evening to push back their initial start date from September 8 to September 14.

EGCSD said the calendar change will not affect the staff work schedule, and they will report on August 31 for the first Superintendent’s Conference Days. The change in start date was approved by the Board of Education at the meeting on Wednesday.

“The complexities of reopening under the current circumstances will require sufficient time for preparation,” said Superintendent Jeff Simons. “This time will allow for staff to be trained for the new procedures and become familiar with a new instructional model and the corresponding curriculum and technology.”

EGCSD said delaying the start of school will also allow for additional professional development.

“It’s important that we start off putting our best foot forward,” said James McHugh, Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction, “and making sure that folks are prepared to change that instructional design.”

The State has reportedly provided flexibility allowing districts to adjust the school calendar to ensure a well planned reopening.

Additionally, Saugerties Central School District (SCSD) reportedly decided to start the 2020-2021 academic year with a fully Remote Instruction Plan. The District said starting September 8, students will be learning remotely and instruction will remain 100% remote until October 5.

SCSD said they will reevaluate the situation at the end of September with the goal of transitioning to a Hybrid model. They said they believe it is best for students to have in-person learning, but feel that by going remote it will allow for better continued learning as the entire region deals with reopening.

SCSD also said they will make sure they have enough Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and that all staff are trained in their protocols and educational platforms. For additional information, check the District’s website here.

In addition to EGSD and SCSD announcements, the Niskayuna Central School District (NCSD) announced they have decided to move the first day for students to Monday, September 14.

NCSD said the decision will allow four dedicated staff development days before the start of the school year. The District said in light of the August 24 deadline for families to choose all-remote learning and the scheduling complexities involved, information about class assignments, course schedules, and bus schedules will be sent out later than usual, possibly not until the week of August 31.

