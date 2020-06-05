Local school districts plan on celebrating senior class in different ways

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Throughout the Capital Region, school districts are preparing for graduations and senior events.

At Colonie High School, there was a drive-by senior parade honoring the class of 2020 on Thursday. Students were stopping at their signs, taking pictures, and waved at their teacher—-many of whom they haven’t seen since the pandemic started.

“It honestly means a lot to me and especially it means a lot to my class,” explained Julia Wang, Class of 2020 president. “It’s not really just the signs, it’s the way the teachers and the administrators came together and put this together for us.”

Governor Cuomo gave school districts the okay to hold graduation ceremonies at drive-in theaters and in drive-by fashions.

As the mother of an only child, Colonie High School senior mom, Heather Rafferty shared her perspective, stating, “I feel that if the governor can reopen the beaches, he certainly could allow for graduations in-person, because I feel like students and parents in the community would be safe. They would follow whatever guidelines they had to have that experience for our kids to walk across the stage, but we have to follow whatever the guidelines are of the governor, I guess.”

Already, 11 local school districts will be holding senior events at the Jericho Drive-In throughout the month, while other school districts like Mechanicville have made a public announcement to hold graduation on the football field.

Regardless of the different ways local school districts are choosing to celebrate their seniors, one thing is for certain— they want them to feel special and loved.

The Bethlehem principal told News 10, his district will also be having a drive-by parade and there will be a virtual graduation at the Jericho Drive-In with fireworks on June 26.

