Local school districts finding ways to stay connected with students

(NEWS10) — For staff members at Tesago Elementary school, a little “hey” is going a long way.

Posted online through the Shenendehowa school district, the staff all came together to send positive messages with their families, some even showing how they’re using their free time.

Many saying, “We miss you.”

Missing the smiling faces in both the classroom and the hallways, teachers still provided a personal message and lesson on how you can learn and have fun, all while being safe.

Hanging out with family, playing basketball, going on hikes – teachers wanted to communicate with both the students and the parents, while showing that it’s more than just online learning for them.

“They wanted to do it. I think they’re aching to connect with the kids in any way possible and also to have some fun to know that we’re thinking of them in more than just the capacity of trying to teach them online but also connecting with us in a more personal way,” Tesago Elementary Principal, Greg Pace, said. “We do that everyday in school and our time with them is so limited and they’re kind of starving to make those connections with the kids.”

Whether it’s a simple hello or a paper airplane message, Paige Elementary of the Schenectady school district also found a unique way to show their support.

Showing creativity, social distancing and remaining connected, Principal Matt Berkshire says it’s what the school is all about.

“It represents a lot of the values of the school. One of those values is collaboration,” Berkshire said. “It’s also really representative of another value of ours at Paige, which is teacher-student relationships and the teachers wanted to reach out to the kids to show them how much they were missed.”

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

LATEST STORIES