Local school district says no more vaping in the boys and girls room

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10)— Vape detectors were installed last April at Colonie Central Highschool and since then Principal Chris Robilotti’s phone has been getting text alerts. Each bathroom at the school has one vaping monitor installed in it. The units cost anywhere between $800-$1,000 and are tied into the school’s communication system.

Vaping detector in the boys bathroom at Colonie Central High School.

With health concerns over vaping, these systems are used to educate students. The detector sends a text message to the principal and he’s able to use the cameras in the school to see who was going in or out of the bathroom at that time. The school will then question the student, asking if they were vaping or if they saw someone in the bathroom who was.