Local school district launches new innovative job skills program

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEW10) – Learning the necessary skills to be successful in today’s work environment just got a little easier for some South Colonie students. The district announced earlier this year a new work-based initiative for students that focuses on developing broad, transferable skills for success both in and out of the classroom.

Colonie Community Connection, the new program for South Colonie students, is more than just a job skills program. The program aims to connect Colonie students with our community and business partners giving the students a unique experience both in the classroom and in the business world.

The district had similar job skill programs prior to Colonie Community Connection, but school administrators say this specific program gives the students a unique experience in the classroom and in the business world.

“We are excited to celebrate the success of our students and faculty who have been participating and facilitating this program since fall,” said Dr. David Perry, Superintendent for South Colonie Schools. “We continue to be grateful for the partnerships that we have been able to establish with many Colonie Center businesses during the first half of the academic year and now that we have been able to put some finishing touches on our classroom space, we would be honored to take the time to highlight the work and recognize the partners who have been instrumental in helping us achieve these opportunities for our students.”

“In this world, nothing comes for free. So if you learn at a young age that you get a job, then everything else will just come naturally,” said South Colonie Grad Dante McGee. Thanks to the Colonie Community Connection Program, Dante is happily employed at Boscovs, stocking shelves. Dante says this program has taught him everything he needs to know before entering the workforce. Students are able to practice writing resumes, perform mock interviews, and all other activities to gear them up for landing a job. “I always go to work on time, I also do everything and I learned that through this program.”

Current partners working closely with the program include Boscov’s, LL Bean, Christmas Tree Shops, Sports Zone, and PCX Apparel.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Colonie Community Connection Program,” said Colonie Center General Manager Jeff Law. “It is a unique program that provides these students the opportunity to learn both in the classroom and in the business world. Welcome to Colonie Center!”