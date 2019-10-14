Local school district home to new solar farm

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local school district is now home to one of the largest solar farms in New York.

The New York Power Authority says the new solar farm at Mohonasen Central School District is their largest ever.

It covers nearly six acres of land and is expected to save the district more than $50,000 a year in utility costs.

District Superintendent Shannon Shine says “instead of learning about something happening remotely, Mohonasen students will learn about solar power right in our backyard.”

