WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A frightening national trend has hit youth in the Capital District. A situation at a local school is highlighting the need for school staff to be prepared for vape related opioid overdoses.

The Waterford-Halfmoon Union Free School District avoided a potential overdose on Dec. 18 at the JR./SR. High School. Superintendent Michael Healey credits his staff for their quick actions.

“Our school resource officer and our emergency response team responded. We placed a call to 911. We had local law-enforcement and emergency responders assist,” said Healey.

He gave kudos to the staff because they exercised the training they had received months prior.

“We spent time this year training our staff on narcan and how to use it, how to administer it, and we are just fortunate that we did because it probably saved a life in this situation. I don’t want to say probably I think it actually did and I just can’t say enough about our staff and the response to the situation,” said Healey.

The individual had been smoking a vape that was laced with fentanyl, MDMA and ADHD medication, among other substances.

“When used in combination actually increases the risk of overdose as opposed to each of substances being used independently,” said Dr. Joshua Kaufman, from Capital District Physician Health Partners. “What I can say is the combination of these three substances within a single vape is a recipe for an overdose, especially for someone who doesn’t use the substances regularly.”

Kaufman said if you are suspicious that someone is overdosing, regardless of what substance you think it might be, administering narcan is imperative because it has no negative effects.

“By giving them narcan, it may have actually curbed and avoided an overdose,” said Kaufman. “Again, kudos to everybody who was there and intervened so quickly they did the right thing in an evidence-based way and I’m just thankful everybody’s safe and ok.”

He said there’s a trend nationwide, where vapes are being altered to include high-potency synthetic opioids, and the problem is you don’t know it until it’s too late.

“Right now, we are living in a time that I would call substance use ambiguity, which means when someone purchases a substance currently it is very, very hard to discern and differentiate between what you think you are buying, and what you think you are ingesting, and what you actually are,” said Kaufman.

Experts said we are continuing to live in an opioid epidemic and the trend is impacting young children.

“Within the last five to seven years, there’s been a precipitous inflection in terms of the amount of tobacco products being used by children and adolescents at age 13 and above,” said Kaufman.

He said the trend has been driven by the fact that it’s cheaper to make opioid products than THC products. With the risk of overdoses increasing, both Healey and Kaufman encourage all schools to provide narcan training.

“It’s one of those things where you hope to never have to use it. You prepare for a lot of things in schools with the hopes of never needing to use them,” said Healey.

Kaufman said it’s important to withhold blame, shame, and judgment when substances are involved and to offer substance abuse counseling instead. He suggests educating yourself with the available resources, including the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.