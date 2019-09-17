Local school adds vape detectors to curb teen vaping

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Niskayuna High School students are greeted by signs to deter smoking and vaping, but now the high school has installed vape detectors to help alert students.

Two vape detectors are installed in the school, and the school is planning on installing more.

Principal John Rickert said kids are starting to vape as early as middle school, despite it being illegal to smoke until 21.

“We need help from government as well. To send a strong message,” Rickert said.

The vape detectors are donated by a local community organization through the help of grants.