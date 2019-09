SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady’s Puzzles Bakery and Cafe filmed an appearance for an upcoming episode of HGTV’s ‘House Hunters.’

This isn’t the first time the cafe gained attention, making headlines when they opened for their goal of employing people with developmental disabilities.

Since opening doors in 2015, Cafe Owner Sara Mae Pratt says she has received more than 6,000 job applications.

No air date has been assigned for the episode, but we’ll keep you posted when it’s announced.