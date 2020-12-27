Local sanitation worker hands out gifts to kids on his route

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A sanitation worker who left personalized notes for graduating seniors this May took his generosity to a whole new level this Christmas.

Vince Bagnardi, a county waste employee with a route in Saratoga County, had a lot in common with Santa Claus already. He knows the kids in the neighborhood, and they’re always excited to see him. Part of his job is to take away trash, but this year, he decided to also leave something.

Just like Santa, stopping at each house with his sleigh, he brought magic to the neighborhood.

“I bought myself a Santa mask, a Santa hat, and I bought a bunch of presents for kids,” Bagnardi told NEWS10.

Noel McLaren captured the moment on video when Bagnardi drove up to her home and dropped off a gift to her son.

“For Christmas, when we saw that Santa Claus was driving the truck, my son was very, very excited,” McLaren told NEWS10, “and it just made the Christmas spirit this year bigger than it usually is, which I think we all need a little bit.”

Bagnardi knows this has been a tough year for everyone. That’s why he puts time, effort, and some of his own money into special moments with families along his garbage route.

“Vince saw the pandemic, he stepped it up,” McLaren said, “he knew the kids weren’t getting their normal social experience, so he filled that gap.”

Even after Christmas, and after the pandemic slows to a halt, Bagnardi doesn’t plan to cut back on making connections with his community. He says that’s something society has forgotten about in recent years.

“If I can put a little bit of humanity back in, maybe it will rub off, someone will pay it forward, people will start being nicer to each other,” Bagnardi said, “and just really what I hope is we can get back to being human.”

According to the families on Bagnardi’s route, he’s famous in the neighborhood for being friendly, thoughtful, and always going above and beyond. He wants them to know they all have the same impact on him.

“Even days when I’m down, thinking about them picks me up. All the cards they’ve left me on cans, e-mails, text messages, anything,” Bagnardi said, “I still have everything.”

Bagnardi is working on a collage of all those messages from the residents on his route.