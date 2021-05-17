Local restaurants react to NYS outdoor dining curfew lift

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Exciting new for local restaurant owners, midnight curfews for outdoor dining areas will be lifted on May 17. Indoor dining curfews will be lifted on May 31.

To keep business afloat, Jeremy Cowan, Owner of Shmaltz Brewing Company and 518 Craft in Downtown Troy moved barrels and stools outside for customers to drink their alcoholic beverages on the sidewalk. He has been welcoming his customers to outdoor seating since last year. He says outdoor dining has been the key to success during the pandemic. “We’re looking forward to getting back to somewhat normalcy, the rules are still changing so we’re obviously in full compliance as much as we possibly can,” says Cowan.

Lifting this the outdoor dining curfew has been nothing but great news to local restaurants and bars. “It’s a wonderful opportunity that a lot of places including Troy gave us the chance to have our customers sit outside and expand our capacity,” says Cowan.

“People want to go out, they want to see their friends, they want to come here and have some of our craft cocktails and they want to be outside,” says Jason Pierce, Owner of Savoy Taproom and President of Albany Restaurant Association.

Jason Pierce says he was excited to hear the state curfew lift, however, this has no impact on his business. Albany has their own 11 p.m. city outdoor curfew, he and a few other local restaurant owners can’t keep people outside past 11 p.m. “The time when different restaurants will actually have to close is really going to depend on the municipality. We’re hopeful maybe the city will consider in mixed used neighborhoods, bumping that up to even midnight to give us an extra hour,” says Pierce.

As we head into warm, sunnier days, Jason says restaurants if do great if they can keep the tables outside. He says he’ll continue to comply with the local municipality.