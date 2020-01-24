Local restaurant serving up deal after winning ‘Slider Slam’ title

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local restaurant, Innovo Kitchen, is offering Slider Slam Sundays starting January 26 after beating out competition at the Albany Chefs’ Food & Wine Festival.

At Innovo Kitchen, Chef John LaPosta recently received the Judge’s Award and People’s Choice Award for its mini burger named the 50/50 Slider. The burger consists of half beef brisket and half slab bacon, served on a house-baked roll and is topped with house-made American cheese, habanero jam, ancho-candied bacon and peanut butter.

“This burger is truly amazing,” said Chef LaPosta. “We served an item that has been on our menu for two years and people just love it.”

About 70 local chefs from around the Capital Region competed in the festival, with 11 of them looking to claim the highly sought after Slider Slam title.

Innovo Kitchen says Slider Slam Sundays will be available every Sunday, until further notice, at the restaurants bar and high-top tables only from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. The award-winning 50/50 slider will go for just $2 during the special.

For more information about Innovo Kitchen, click here.