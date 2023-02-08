Blaze was rescued from being euthanized and will now be heading to the K9 academy in Texas.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Out of the Pits, Inc., a non-profit in Albany, has announced that another rescue dog will be heading to Texas to join Sector K9s training academy. OOTP says Blaze was set to be euthanized at a local animal shelter due to a prolapsed rectum but successfully underwent surgeries to fix the condition.

Blaze went in and out of foster homes but required a lot of exercise and work to exert his massive amount of energy. According to OOTP, Blaze’s current foster mother spends hours in the morning and night with him exercising at local parks.

In a few weeks, three OOTP volunteers will drive Blaze to Texas. The organization is seeking financial assistance for the cost of transportation. Blaze’s foster mom has created a shirt in his name, with proceeds supporting his journey.