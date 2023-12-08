CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) -At Bethlehem Chabad’s menorah lighting, dozens gathered at Delmar’s Four Corners, celebrating Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights. The annual event was overshadowed by the troubling news of what happened only hours earlier at Temple Israel of Albany.

“I was picking up a son who’s in preschool there. We were unable to safely leave and had to shelter in place until the police came and were able to secure the area,” explained Samuel Weisblatt while attending the lighting.

While the suspect in Albany was arrested, the fear incidents like these create does not go away. “This is what it means to be Jewish. Unfortunately, people want to hurt you sometimes and you have to show them that you’re still proud to be Jewish and we’re still showing up,” stated Jennifer Wind.

As the Jewish community came together to celebrate with Bethlehem Chabad on the night of December 7, those from other faiths showed their support.

“I think it’s really important that as a Christian, even though I’m not Jewish, that I show up to this. I show my presence, I show that I stand with the people of Israel proudly,” said Sean Garrity.

The first candle was lit before the end of the night. Rabbi Zalman says events like these are necessary to stay positive in tough times.

“Hanukkah is about light, Hanukkah is about positivity, and that’s what we’re here to do. That’s how we fight darkness, that’s how we fight light, and we will prevail. We have for thousands of years and we are going to continue to prevail.”