Local radio favorite 98.3 TRY announces start of ‘The Greatest Hits of Christmas’ station

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Too early? iHeartMedia Albany announced Monday “The Greatest Hits of Christmas” radio station for Capital Region listeners on 98.3 TRY broadcasting nonstop festive favorites.

The spirited station is featuring music by Bing Crosby, Michael Bublé, The Jackson 5, Mariah Carey, Burl Ives and more headed into the holiday season. As always, on-air favorites Jaime Roberts, Stacy Lyn and Marc Coppola will host the station’s programming.

Listeners can tune into 98.3 TRY “The Greatest Hits of Christmas,” on 98.3 FM or on the station’s website, website, as well as on iHeartRadio.com and the app.

“We’re excited for the return of Holiday music,” said Kristen Delaney, Area President for iHeartMedia Albany. “It has been a tough year for all of us, so we hope to bring holiday cheer to the Capital Region’s airwaves as we head into the holiday season, giving all of us all a little something to look forward to.”

LATEST STORIES