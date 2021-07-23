Local pre-med student launches clothing line

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Rensselaer High School graduate and pre-med student has launched a clothing line. Noah Mujalli was voted “best dressed” in high school, and now he’s helping others up their style game with his new streetwear clothing line, “Common Standards.”

Ten percent of the proceeds will go to the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation for Mental Health Awareness.

Mujalli says his path to fashion design is a unique one: “I was always into science and I feel like I’ve always had a background in science, but I also had a passion for art. So it’s just kind of on two separate fields, and it kind of makes me feel like Hannah Montana, because it’s something that’s kind of taboo when you’re a pre-med student.”

Mujalli is home for the summer but will head back to the University of San Francisco in the fall to continue his pursuit of becoming a plastic surgeon.