Albany legislators comment after protests turn violent

Albany riots. (WTEN)

ALBANY N.Y. (NEWS10) — The slew of violent protests in the Capital Region and across the country following the death of George Floyd have led to a number of local politicians issuing statements.

The Albany County Legislative Black Caucus Chair William Clay reiterated his support for those who were demonstrating peacefully, before going on to condemn those who turned the protests violent.

“The LBC is 100% against the violence demonstrated last evening and joins our

local law enforcement in finding the culprits. The crimes committed in the name of

George Floyd is wrong. No one who is genuinely interested in justice is interested in

hurting innocent people or damaging property.” William Clay, Chair of the Albany County Legislative Black Caucus

Legislature Chair Andrew Joyce also condemned the violence and spoke of the damage done to a community that was already struggling due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“Last night’s senseless destruction was a tragic setback for a community seeking

to rebuild and reopen. We must create an opportunity to address the anger, anxiety and

pain in our communities that is proactive.” Andrew Joyce, Chair, Albany County Legislature

Congressman Paul Tonko refused to condone the violent and destructive acts, but says his hart is broken that we have reached this point. Tonko claims we must address historic injustices, but do so in ways that are forceful, urgent and non-violent.

We must listen even more carefully now to those offering solutions even as we redouble our work to address the systemic inequities that continue to deny our fellow Americans of color their rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” Congressman Paul Tonko

Demonstrations against racism and police brutality have been held in cities across the US since the in-custody death of George Floyd on Memorial Day.

