Local police re-examining nearly 60-year-old murder case

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A cold case that has gone unsolved for nearly 60 years is now being looked into once again.

The Colonie Police Department along with iHeart Radio – WGY and the College of St. Rose Cold Case Analysis Center are re-examining the case.

The Colonie Police Department posted to their Facebook page seeking the public’s help.

The case involving the 1959 murder of Ruth Whitman of Albany is one that has seemed to stump authorities for decades. Whitman was an 18-year-old girl who was last seen in the City of Albany and was found on December 8, 1959 along Sand Creek Road in the Town of Colonie.

Colonie Police are asking anyone who knew Whitman, the family of Whitman, or have any information related to the case to call (518)-783-2754 Ext. 8420.