Local police K-9 set to receive protective vest

FULTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Grip, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office K-9, is set to receive a bullet and stab protective vest soon.

The vest is a charitable donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9’s Inc. Grip’s vest is sponsored by a fundraiser hosted by Brady Arnold of Brady’s K9 Saviors and will be embroidered with the sentiment,” Gifted by Brady’s K9 Saviors.”

Sheriff Richard Giardino and Corporal Damon Stewart K-9 Unit thank Brady Arnold for making this possible. The vest will help protect K-9 Grip in a number of dangerous situations.