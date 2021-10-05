Local police departments hosting community gun buyback event in Watervliet

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:
WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A community gun buyback event will be held October 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Watervliet Dome. The event is being held in conjunction with the New York State Attorney General’s Office and in partnership with Cohoes, Menands, Green Island and Colonie Police Departments.

The event is open to the public in an effort to reduce the number of firearms in local communities. No questions will be asked surrounding the details and possession of the firearms.

Those who turn in firearms will recieve:

Type of weaponAmount of gift card
Assault rifle$250
Handgun$150
Rifle or shotgun$75
Non-working or antique guns$25

Police are asking the public to pack unloaded guns in a box, plastic or paper bag and transport them in the truck of your vehicle. Authorized gun dealers and retired law enforcement officers are not eligible for the program.

