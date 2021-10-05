WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A community gun buyback event will be held October 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Watervliet Dome. The event is being held in conjunction with the New York State Attorney General’s Office and in partnership with Cohoes, Menands, Green Island and Colonie Police Departments.
The event is open to the public in an effort to reduce the number of firearms in local communities. No questions will be asked surrounding the details and possession of the firearms.
Those who turn in firearms will recieve:
|Type of weapon
|Amount of gift card
|Assault rifle
|$250
|Handgun
|$150
|Rifle or shotgun
|$75
|Non-working or antique guns
|$25
Police are asking the public to pack unloaded guns in a box, plastic or paper bag and transport them in the truck of your vehicle. Authorized gun dealers and retired law enforcement officers are not eligible for the program.
More from NEWS10
More from News10
- WATCH: Gov. Hochul delivers remarks at Fallen Firefighters Memorial
- NXIVM co-defendants: A timeline
- Peanuts gang to star in new holiday special ‘For Auld Lang Syne’ on Apple TV+
- Local police departments hosting community gun buyback event in Watervliet
- North Adams high school classmates honor slain Capitol police officer
Follow us on social media