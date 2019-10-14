Local police department helps 13 people through addiction assistance program

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schenectady Police Department says 13 people have come in to get help with their addiction.

Police say it doesn’t matter where you live and all you need to do is walk into the station stating that you want help through the Schenectady Cares program.

“We will greet you with open arms and a helping hand. Please give us that opportunity to help.”

The Schenectady Police Department is partnering with New Choices and Catholic Charities to help those suffering from addiction in the Capital Region.