COEYMANS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In an effort to help keep deliveries safe this holiday season, Police in Coeymans are allowing residents to have their packages delivered to the Town of Coeymans Police Department for the remainder of 2019.

According to the police department, packages will only be released to the person who’s name is listed as the recipient. So anyone who goes to pick up a packages should bring some form of photo identification.