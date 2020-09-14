Local police chief warns of harassment of off-duty officers

LLOYD, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Town of Lloyd Police Chief James Janso first became worried over reports of officers being tracked. Janso warned his officers to be on the lookout for small stickers or items on his officers’ personal vehicle. Chief Janso warned that people drive around looking for the stickers identifying the car as belonging to a police officer.

Police officers in the Town of Lloyd, N.Y. have been warned to look for small stickers on their personal vehicles.

The Chief went before the Town Board to say that over the last 60 days several of his officers have noticed cars parked outside of theIr residence or driving by repeatedly, some even taking pictures of the officer’s home.

In total, Chief Janso knows of five officers, two from his department, this has happened to in Ulster County. These actions have the Chief worried for his officers and he has mandated that officers on patrol pass homes of fellow officers who live in the town.

