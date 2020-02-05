Local police chief at State of the Union address

WASHINGTON D.C. (NEWS10) – A local police chief will be watching President Donald Trump deliver his State of the Union speech. He won’t be watching on tv but will be there in person.

Chief Peter Volkmann of the Chatham police department was invited by Representative Antonio Delgado. The Capital Region democrat has been praising Volkmann for his work to battle the opioid crisis.

The chief developed the”Chatham CARES-4-YOU” program which creates pathways to recovery for those struggling with addiction. The Chatham police department opened its doors to all users as a place where they can turn in their drugs and paraphernalia and get treatment for their addiction.

Volkmann says to date, more than 240 people have come seeking professional help and the program has been able to get 100 percent into treatment. Congressman Delgado is hoping the president talks about the opioid epidemic in his State of the Union address.