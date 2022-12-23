SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Southy’s, a small-town pizza shop received a heartwarming message on December 22 that is sure to put you in the Christmas spirit. An anonymous person venomed a Southy’s employee asking for the money to be spent on pizza for people in need.

On December 22, a Southy’s employee received the following message hoping to help out some families during the holidays.

(Photo: Southy’s)

The employee explains the kind person actually venomed $300 for families in need during the holidays. Southy’s explains they will be giving gift certificates to a few families they know are struggling but ask if you know a family who could also you some delicious pizza for the holidays to message them over Facebook. Southy’s will distribute certificates until they’re gone and thanks this Santa’s mystery helper.