Local pharmacies now administering flu shots

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS 10)—Some local pharmacies, like Marra’s in Cohoes, are now starting to administer flu shots.

” The CDC has been very clear,” explained Assemblyman John McDonald, who is also a pharmacist. “September, definitely the month of October, is the best time to get the flu vaccine. So we expect the next week or two to start to pick up even greater. October will be a very busy month for flu vaccine.”

McDonald said one of the best ways to prevent getting the flu, is by getting vaccinated.

According to the CDC, it is possible to have both the flu and COVID-19 at the same time. While New York Pharmacists legally have been able to test for the coronavirus under Governor Cuomo’s executive order, they currently cannot test for the flu.

“The symptoms of COVID and the flu in some circumstances overlap,” stated McDonald. “So it’s gonna be a challenging season for all of us. Obviously we only have one vaccine to administer, the flu vaccine.”

Those symptoms can include a possible fever, cough, sore throat, fatigue, muscle and headaches.

If you are not feeling well, it is recommended that you stay home to prevent other people from getting sick.