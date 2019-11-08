Local pet shelter needs help after receiving more than 40 animals

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local pet shelter is asking for help after more than 40 pets were turned over by their owners on Thursday.

The Animal Protective Foundation (APF) of Glenville received a large influx of pets including three dogs, 12 cats, 11 guinea pigs, 13 birds, four fish, and a hamster after the owners were unable to care for the pets due to medical issues.









This has stretched the shelter’s capacity beyond its limits. The shelter says they will continue to care for the dogs, cats, and small animals totaling 27 in all, while the birds and fish have been taken to partnering organizations.

The APF is asking anyone who is considering adopting a pet to stop by this weekend in order to help free up space in the shelter.

The organization says most of the new arrivals are not ready for adoption right now, but other dogs, cats, and small animals are available for those looking to give them forever homes. The animals will be available for adoption after they have been examined and cleared both medically and behaviorally.

The APF is also asking for donations from the community to help pay for things such as vet exams, vaccines, and other necessary medical treatments for new animals.

The shelter is located at 53 Maple Avenue in Glenville. They are open Tuesday through Saturday from 12-4:30 p.m. Donations are tax-deductible and can be made to the Foundation’s Veterinary Fund online at their website here or by sending a check to the shelter directly.

For more information about adoptions or donations email info@animalprotective.org or call (518)-374-3944 ext. 122.