Local payroll company suddenly closes its doors

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local business owner reached out to us saying that he has no way of paying his employees, and no solution to the problem.

MyPayroll is used by businesses across the country, including in the Capital Region.

Nearly 400 people are already part of a Facebook page, sharing their outrage over not receiving their pay.

MyPayroll HR’s Facebook page has been deleted, and their parent company, Valuewise’s website is gone.

Here is the notice that was sent to businesses:

When NEWS10 ABC called MyPayroll, an automated response said no one was available to take our call.

NEWS10 ABC reached out to the attorney general’s office and decline to comment.

A spokesperson from the Better Business Bureau says that they haven’t received any complaints about MyPayroll or their parent company, so people who are affected should file a complaint on their website.