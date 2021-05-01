Local paratrooper buried with full military honors

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local paratrooper who died during a training exercise at Fort Bragg has been buried with full military honors following a memorial service in Wilton. The memorial for Army Spc. Abigail Jenks, 20, took place in the Wilton Baptist Church at around 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Fort Bragg officials said Jenks, who was serving as a forward observer in Headquarters Battery, 1st Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd BCT, was fatally injured while conducting a static-line jump from a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter.

She enlisted in the US Army in October 2018 and was assigned to Fort Bragg as a paratrooper in June 2019

Jenks’ body arrived at Albany International Airport on Thursday, ahead of a procession up to a funeral home in Saratoga Springs.

You can view the full memorial service for Army Spc. Abigail Jenks below:

