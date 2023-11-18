CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month. Steve McCarthy, a pancreatic cancer survivor, plays on a local hockey team at the Bethlehem YMCA. The team is bringing awareness to pancreatic cancer by wearing special purple jerseys to mark the month.

The National Cancer Institute’s Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER) Program estimates that 64,050 people will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in the U.S. in 2023.

McCarthy sat down with Giuliana Bruno to discuss his experience with pancreatic cancer and how that’s inspired him to take the cause onto the ice. You can watch the full interview in the player above.