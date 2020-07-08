Local Organizations Receive $10,000 in CARES Act Funding

CAPITAL REGION (NEWS 10) – The New York State Council on the Arts recently awarded $490,000 to 49 Arts Organizations across the state.
According to the Council on the Arts each of the organizations will receive $10,000 in grants because of their “essential contributions to their communities”.
Local organizations included in the grants include; The Lake George Music Festival, New York Folklore, Prattsville Art Center, and Youth FX.
In a prepared statement the Executive Director of the New York State Council on the Arts said the following:
“The arts and culture are critical to the health of our communities, our state, and our country, and will be vital to our recovery… Throughout the unprecedented challenges of the past months, our State’s cultural sector has shown incredible ingenuity and resilience. As we begin to navigate reopening, NYSCA is committed to supporting New York’s vibrant arts community that provides important educational, civic, and economic opportunities across the state.”Mara Manus, Executive Director, New York State Council on the Arts