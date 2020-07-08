Local Organizations Receive $10,000 in CARES Act Funding

CAPITAL REGION (NEWS 10) – The New York State Council on the Arts recently awarded $490,000 to 49 Arts Organizations across the state.

According to the Council on the Arts each of the organizations will receive $10,000 in grants because of their “essential contributions to their communities”.

Local organizations included in the grants include; The Lake George Music Festival, New York Folklore, Prattsville Art Center, and Youth FX.

In a prepared statement the Executive Director of the New York State Council on the Arts said the following: