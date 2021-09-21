Local organizations helping hundreds of Afghan refugees coming to Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Before the U.S. military withdrew from Afghanistan, numerous flights were filled with Afghan refugees headed for safe havens and some will end up in the Capital Region.

A number of local organizations such as the Islamic Center of the Capital District, Muslim Soup Kitchen Project, Al-Hidaya Center, Masjid As-Salaam, Masjid Nabawi and Al-Arqam Center have joined efforts in preparation for the welcoming and resettlement of local refugees.

“They are coming to a brand-new place where they don’t know the people, the language, or the weather. Everything is different,” said Azmat Ahmed.

To help them navigate those difference they are supporting refugees with a donation center at the former Salvation Army site at 350 Troy Schenectady Road in Latham.

One family says they know the struggles of a refugee first hand.

When Medina Fizay-Hasahemi heard Afghan refugees were coming to live only a few miles from her, she loaded up her car with clothes, toiletries and shoes to donate.

“Somebody did this for my mom thirty-eight years ago, so this is my chance to give back,” said Fizay-Hasahemi.

She says as a mom it was hard to watch what the families and children had to go through escaping Afghanistan. Fizay-Hasahemi wanted to pay it forward.

“A lot of these refugees spent two days in Qatar. I was thinking to myself does that mean those babies were stuck in their diapers that whole time. So the first thing that came to my mind was donating diaper rash cream,” said she.

As hundreds of families make their way to the Capital Region, donations are needed at the Muslim Donation Center such as clean furniture in good shape, toiletries, kitchen supplies, lamps, toys, and clean/pressed clothing for adults and kids.

The donation center will be open on Tuesday evenings from 5:30-7:30. As well as Tuesday to Saturday mornings 10:00 a.m.-noon.

In addition, drivers with vans or trucks are needed to deliver items to the refugees. Drivers are also needed to provide rides to the refugees for physician appointments, grocery shopping, etc.

Volunteers want every refugee to feel at home in their new home.

“We feel its very important those who are coming to Albany feel welcome and feel very much a part of this community,” said Ahmed.