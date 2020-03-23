Local organizations encourage New Yorkers to stay connected

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Two local organizations are issuing a challenge to New Yorkers: find five people to connect with daily for the next month. They say limited mobility and isolation will make communication more vital to the mental health of people across the state.

The New York Association of Psychiatric Rehabilitation Services, Inc. (NYAPRS) and the Coalition for Behavioral Health have teamed up for the Strive for Five Challenge using the hashtag #NYStrive5.

“New Yorkers always step forward in a crisis and there has never been a more critical time, as Governor Cuomo emphasized this morning, to reach out and look after each other’s mental health. As movement is increasingly restricted, the importance of virtual check-ins grows more important each day,” the organizations said.

“We encourage New Yorkers to connect with people who may be isolated, lonely or live alone, and to reach out to neighbors, friends, families and co-workers. First responders, healthcare workers and other individuals who are courageously keeping our essential services open also need support now, as do caregivers who are hard at work taking care of others.”

For more information visit the NYAPRS website.