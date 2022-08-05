COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Local charity organization Jezreel International has been helping those struggling in the Ukraine with 8 shipping containers filled with much needed supplies. Now, the organization will be helping those effected by the flood waters in Kentucky.

On Friday, inside Jezreel’s facility, News10 saw cardboard boxes filled with donated goods. Plastic cups and plates, diapers, clothing, household appliances, toys, pet supplies, outdoor equipment– that’s just naming a few items. Organizers say a little bit of everything is heading out to Kentucky.

“So we actually have one full shipment of product that will be going to Kentucky, and we have a trucking company jump in and they said you know what, we want to ship that for free,” said Pastor Charlie.

The trucking Company called TQL is going to ship the first shipment to Kentucky for free, this enables Jezreel to prepare other shipments.

Pastor Charlie all together the donated goods are worth about $115,000. Pastor Charlie works closely with volunteers and staff from Jezreel on aboard and local shipments.

The organizers plan to make more shipments. Here is a list of items needed.

Jezreel a local charity that helps when disasters hit. Many organizations are always looking to help this local Charity because of all they do locally and abroad. The Kentucky Aid is a result of one of these efforts that trucking company TQL wanted to help get the much needed items to the disaster area.