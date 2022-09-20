SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sept. 20 marks National Voter Registration Day and with less than 50 days to go until the midterm elections, local organizations are helping people across the region register to vote.

The League of Women Voters was in Saratoga County with registration forms and information about different resources providing election information.

This year could be particularly confusing for voters because of redistricting. If your district changed, you may see different candidates on the ballot.

Linda McKenney was at the Saratoga YMCA helping people register. She said it is particularly important for people to register and vote in midterm elections because the ballot is mainly filled with local races.

“It’s critically important to vote in local elections because the people who are in positions locally have much more of an impact on your everyday life than someone at a presidential level so it’s important,” McKenney said.

The deadline to register to vote in November is Oct. 14. More information on how to register is available on the New York State Board of Elections website.