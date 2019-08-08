Local organization hosts blood drive in response to emergency need

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10)– The American Red Cross has an emergency need for blood of all types, and a local organization is answering the call to help.

The Capital Region Chamber will be holding a blood drive at their Albany office on Computer Drive South in Colonie on Thursday, August 8. They’ll be receiving donors between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The Red Cross says more donations are needed to replenish the blood supply, especially blood that is type O. As a thank you, donors will receive a $5 Amazon gift card.

To register, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit the registration link here. Walk in donors are also welcome.

