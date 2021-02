ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The “HomeSave Coalition of the Capital Region” is hosting an online informational class on mortgage forbearance and foreclosure. The Class is scheduled for February 24 and 5:30 P.M.

The goal of the online session will be to provide homeowners with information about the foreclosure process. The program was organized by HomeSave a local nonprofit organization.

To register for the online information session head to HomeSave’s website or call 518-434-1730.